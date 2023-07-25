Tom Brady is reportedly serious about Irina Shayk, sees future with her

Tom Brady sees future with new ladylove Irina Shayk after divorce from Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady’s latest alleged romance with Irina Shayk is said to be serious as the NFL star is looking forward to the future with the model.

The former football quarterback is “ecstatic” over his new relationship as insider insists this is not a fling for him as he “really” wants to make it work.

Almost a year after parting ways from his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, Brady was seen getting cosy with Bradley Cooepr’s ex after she spent a night at his Los Angeles home.

Previously, it was claimed that Shayk had her eyes glued to Brady after they attended a Sardinia wedding back in May; however, the model squashed all such rumours.

But their latest PDA-filled appearance has sparked the speculations again after Brady was caught on video caressing the Russian bombshell's cheek.

Speaking of their romance, an insider told Daily Mail, “Tom is really ecstatic that this is happening, he feels that they totally get each other, and he really finds her extremely interesting, entrepreneurial, and has a clever sense of humor that really appeals to everything he is all about.”

“She is not just a fling; he really wants to make this work,” the insider added. “He always told himself after his divorce that he would only get involved with someone that a future could be made, someone he could eventually introduce to his kids.”

The source continued: “He really thinks very highly of her and where this relationship could go. He has zero worry with her, they seem to get each other and get along quite well.”

Another insider alleged that the duo is in touch following the May wedding while confirming that they are, in fact, “dating and having fun.”