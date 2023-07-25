Beyoncé and Blue Ivy set the stage ablaze with their joint performance in Chicago

Beyoncé's resounding success continued as she mesmerized Chicago with two sold-out concerts at Soldier Field over the past weekend.

Notably, the pop icon had a special guest join her on stage – her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, who is fast becoming a star in her own right. The 11-year-old made her appearance during the Sunday event, captivating the audience with her talent and charm.

Blue Ivy's unexpected appearance was a delightful surprise for fans. The young starlet was seen rocking a camouflage-green and sparkly jacket with matching cargo trousers as she confidently took to the stage alongside her mother. Fans quickly shared photos and videos on social media, capturing the heartwarming moment and the overwhelming applause from the audience.

It's worth noting that this wasn't the first time Blue Ivy showcased her talents alongside her mother. From her initial performance in Paris to her recent stint in Chicago, the 11-year-old has been no stranger to the limelight. Beyoncé has openly expressed her pride and admiration for her daughter, even dedicating heartfelt Instagram posts to celebrate Blue Ivy's performances.

During the concert, Beyoncé kicked off with her song "My Power," an impressive display that had her leading the dancers in a mesmerizing dance breakdown. The night continued with more stunning performances, including a dance routine to Kendrick Lamar's "Alright," in which Beyoncé and her group showcased their remarkable skills.

For Beyoncé, this Renaissance Tour is a significant milestone, marking her first major international tour since the On the Run II Tour in 2018, which she co-led with her husband, Jay-Z. After a seven-year hiatus from solo concerts, the artist returned to the stage with a bang in Stockholm at the beginning of the tour.