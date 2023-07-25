 
menu menu menu

Is Prince Harry emotionally strong enough to make Netflix documentary without Meghan Markle?

By
Web Desk

|July 25, 2023

Is Prince Harry emotionally strong enough to make Netflix documentary without Meghan Markle?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is reportedly gearing up to travel to Africa without his wife Meghan Markle to make a documentary for Netflix.

It is said that Archie and Lilibet doting father is keen to make a success of the documentary-style movie.

The reports further claim Harry will be working on a film about Africa, with the duke set to follow in the footsteps of his mother Princess Diana.

Reacting to these reports, royal expert Angela Levin raised a question whether he was emotionally strong enough as the Prince has barely done anything without his wife.

She tweeted, “It's said Harry will soon be in Africa making a doc that is believed will follow his mother's footsteps.

“Is he emotionally strong enough? And will Netflix accept it? Around £40m is dangling. He's barely done anything without Meghan.”

Commenting on another tweet, Angela further said, “Plenty to say about this at the right time.”


More From Entertainment:

Lil Nas X makes fashion statement in pink hoodie amidst Twitter logo change

Lil Nas X makes fashion statement in pink hoodie amidst Twitter logo change
Christopher Nolan waged ‘war’ on Hindus with Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh intimate scene

Christopher Nolan waged ‘war’ on Hindus with Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh intimate scene
Pete Davidson mandated to perform 50 hours community service following Beverly Hills accident

Pete Davidson mandated to perform 50 hours community service following Beverly Hills accident

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom paddle board together in the South of France

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom paddle board together in the South of France
Ryan Gosling's 'Ken' role in 'Barbie' was also offered to THESE actors

Ryan Gosling's 'Ken' role in 'Barbie' was also offered to THESE actors
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy set the stage ablaze with their joint performance in Chicago

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy set the stage ablaze with their joint performance in Chicago
Tom Brady is reportedly serious about Irina Shayk, sees future with her

Tom Brady is reportedly serious about Irina Shayk, sees future with her

Camila Cabello indulged in a playful skinny-dipping experience in Puerto Rico

Camila Cabello indulged in a playful skinny-dipping experience in Puerto Rico
Gisele Bundchen ‘not happy’ with Tom Brady’s new romance with Irina Shayk?

Gisele Bundchen ‘not happy’ with Tom Brady’s new romance with Irina Shayk?