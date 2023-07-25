Is Prince Harry emotionally strong enough to make Netflix documentary without Meghan Markle?

|July 25, 2023
Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is reportedly gearing up to travel to Africa without his wife Meghan Markle to make a documentary for Netflix.
It is said that Archie and Lilibet doting father is keen to make a success of the documentary-style movie.
The reports further claim Harry will be working on a film about Africa, with the duke set to follow in the footsteps of his mother Princess Diana.
Reacting to these reports, royal expert Angela Levin raised a question whether he was emotionally strong enough as the Prince has barely done anything without his wife.
She tweeted, “It's said Harry will soon be in Africa making a doc that is believed will follow his mother's footsteps.
“Is he emotionally strong enough? And will Netflix accept it? Around £40m is dangling. He's barely done anything without Meghan.”
Commenting on another tweet, Angela further said, “Plenty to say about this at the right time.”