Is Prince Harry emotionally strong enough to make Netflix documentary without Meghan Markle?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is reportedly gearing up to travel to Africa without his wife Meghan Markle to make a documentary for Netflix.



It is said that Archie and Lilibet doting father is keen to make a success of the documentary-style movie.

The reports further claim Harry will be working on a film about Africa, with the duke set to follow in the footsteps of his mother Princess Diana.

Reacting to these reports, royal expert Angela Levin raised a question whether he was emotionally strong enough as the Prince has barely done anything without his wife.

She tweeted, “It's said Harry will soon be in Africa making a doc that is believed will follow his mother's footsteps.

“Is he emotionally strong enough? And will Netflix accept it? Around £40m is dangling. He's barely done anything without Meghan.”

Commenting on another tweet, Angela further said, “Plenty to say about this at the right time.”



