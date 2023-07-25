Eugenie, Beatrice may help Prince Harry in reconciliation with Prince William?

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters Princess Eugenie and Beatrice could help Duke of Sussex Prince Harry in his reconciliation with brother Prince William.



This has been claimed by PR expert Nick Ede in an interview with Entertainment Daily following reports that Prince Harry's offer of reconciliation will be rejected by Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry has reportedly reached out to his estranged brother William for reconciliation amid his concerns about money and future in United States.

Reacting to these claims, Nick Ede told the publication the Duke of Sussex can always rely on family members to be there for him, if he needs it.

He said Prince Harry’s longstanding friendship with Eugenie and Beatrice will ensure he and Meghan have someone to turn to.

Nick said, “The Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are very close to him. So I am sure they will be making sure both Harry and Meghan are being supported.”