Tom Brady sparks reactions for dating ‘new girl every week’: ‘He’s living the life’

File Footage

Tom Brady made headlines after he was spotted getting cosy with model Irina Shayk just two weeks after sparking romance rumours with Kim Kardashian.

During the now-infamous Fourth of July bash hosted by billionaire Michael Rubin, the NFL star was said to have flirted with the reality TV megastar as well as model Emily Ratajkowski.

An insider told In Touch Weekly that Brady had trouble choosing between Kardashian and Ratajkowski, who were showing interest in him throughout the evening.

“Everyone was wondering: Which one will he choose?” the insider said of the partygoers.

But, the handsome hunk is said to be “living it up,” the source said, adding, he “has little interest in getting into an exclusive relationship right now.”

Now, after being seen with Bradley Cooper’s ex, fans of the athlete took to Twitter to react to him dating a “new girl every week. “

"It's a new girl every week," one user said while another said, "Tom Brady been ACTIVE since he left Gisele," referring to his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

"Tom Brady divorced and is now living the life. From Kim to Irina,” another tweeted while one user quipped, "Bro is really enjoying free agency."

"Tom just out here playing the field enjoying being a single. Last week it was Kim K, she got left so quick," another penned, "you cannot knock the man's hustle here."