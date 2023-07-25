 
menu menu menu

Sonam Kapoor opens up about making her 'comback' post-pregnancy

By
Web Desk

|July 25, 2023

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in OTT film Blind
Sonam Kapoor was last seen in OTT film 'Blind'

Sonam Kapoor has finally revealed her plans to make a comeback to the big screen post-pregnancy.

Sonam, who went on a break due to her pregnancy, is now planning to return to movies with the aim of doing more commercials and family entertainers.

She is now more inclined to act in films that will become a major source of entertainment for audiences and make them forget about their existing problems for a while.

The Zoya Factor actress said: “I have always loved to be a part of projects that have entertained audiences. As I return to the cinemas post-pregnancy, I will endeavor to do just that because it brings me joy to see people forget about their current reality to enjoy cinema and the world that it can create for us.”

Moreover, Anil Kapoor's daughter also expressed her wish to be a part of at least two films every year.

“I’m looking to do two projects year on year from here on and I’m going to look for scripts that are hugely entertaining & engaging. I’m being drawn to subjects that appeal to a wider audience segment so that we can enjoy movies as a family, as a community", she said.

According to Pinkvilla, Sonam Kapoor is extremely interested in family entertainer films because of the seeds that have been planted in her since childhood.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor already has two projects in the pipeline, and one of them is the much-awaited Veere Di Wedding sequel with Kareena Kapoor. 

More From Showbiz:

Janhvi Kapoor writes emotional message for fans after 'Bawaal' success

Janhvi Kapoor writes emotional message for fans after 'Bawaal' success
Amitabh Bachchan skips Comic Con For 'Kalki 2898 AD' due to THIS reason

Amitabh Bachchan skips Comic Con For 'Kalki 2898 AD' due to THIS reason
Raghav Juyal finally opens up about dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill

Raghav Juyal finally opens up about dating rumours with Shehnaaz Gill
Alia Bhatt opens up about daughter Raha’s career: Video video

Alia Bhatt opens up about daughter Raha’s career: Video
Aditya Roy Kapur all set to launch his own music soon

Aditya Roy Kapur all set to launch his own music soon
Celina Jaitly opens up about her tragic loss of losing twin 'baby boy'

Celina Jaitly opens up about her tragic loss of losing twin 'baby boy'
'Merry Christmas' director talks about casting Katrina Kaif with Vijay Sethupathi in film

'Merry Christmas' director talks about casting Katrina Kaif with Vijay Sethupathi in film
Janhvi Kapoor hilarious dance video on ‘Dilon Ki Dooriyan’ goes viral video

Janhvi Kapoor hilarious dance video on ‘Dilon Ki Dooriyan’ goes viral
Zeenat Aman drops special post for 'friend' Rekha: 'Years will go by..'

Zeenat Aman drops special post for 'friend' Rekha: 'Years will go by..'