Sonam Kapoor opens up about making her 'comback' post-pregnancy

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in OTT film 'Blind'

Sonam Kapoor has finally revealed her plans to make a comeback to the big screen post-pregnancy.

Sonam, who went on a break due to her pregnancy, is now planning to return to movies with the aim of doing more commercials and family entertainers.

She is now more inclined to act in films that will become a major source of entertainment for audiences and make them forget about their existing problems for a while.

The Zoya Factor actress said: “I have always loved to be a part of projects that have entertained audiences. As I return to the cinemas post-pregnancy, I will endeavor to do just that because it brings me joy to see people forget about their current reality to enjoy cinema and the world that it can create for us.”

Moreover, Anil Kapoor's daughter also expressed her wish to be a part of at least two films every year.

“I’m looking to do two projects year on year from here on and I’m going to look for scripts that are hugely entertaining & engaging. I’m being drawn to subjects that appeal to a wider audience segment so that we can enjoy movies as a family, as a community", she said.

According to Pinkvilla, Sonam Kapoor is extremely interested in family entertainer films because of the seeds that have been planted in her since childhood.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor already has two projects in the pipeline, and one of them is the much-awaited Veere Di Wedding sequel with Kareena Kapoor.