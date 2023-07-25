Prince Harry’s solo trip may ‘profoundly impact’ marriage with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is reportedly set to take a solo trip to film his Netflix documentary in South Africa while Meghan Markle will remain in the US as she pursues her ventures.

While the two would be staying apart for long periods of time from each other, one expert believes this may or may not bode well for the Sussexes.

Senior therapist and relationship expert Sally Baker from Working On The Body, told the Mirror US that their marriage may also “reveal hidden strengths” of the couple.

Sally explained that major life events external circumstances can “profoundly impact” and relationship and this is quite “natural.” Although this impact on the marriage could be “for better or worse.”

“A solo trip like Prince Harry's to Africa could potentially put strain on a relationship, especially with divorce rumours circulating,” Sally told the outlet.

“However, hardship can also reveal hidden strengths and bring couples closer in the end. With effort and commitment, time apart can provide perspective and appreciation.”

The news of Harry taking a solo trip comes amid news that the couple is “taking time apart” as the Duke feels he “doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world,” per RadarOnline.

The insider also claimed that the couple are facing “tremendous financial pressure” and the stress of which is “making life living hell” for the pair.

The couple was already facing a financial crisis as their deal with Spotify came crashing down following by the hanging balance to redeem themselves with their Netflix deal. The pair has since been looking into more individual projects.

Most recently, the couple made a joint announcement amid split rumours about a new charity that will “engage men and boys as allies in gender equality.”