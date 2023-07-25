 
menu menu menu

Christopher Nolan misses major blunder in ‘Oppenheimer’?

By
Web Desk

|July 25, 2023

Christopher Nolan misses major blunder in ‘Oppenheimer’?
Christopher Nolan misses major blunder in ‘Oppenheimer’?

Christopher Nolan seems to have made a mistake in the background of his hotly dropped historical thriller Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy as lead.

Some eagle-eyed fans spotted something, which seems to be a major error, in the biographical film chronicling the role of theoretical scientist J Robert Oppenheimer in the development of the atomic bomb.

According to some social media users, the acclaimed director missed a blunder in the film featuring the flag of the United States of America in the scene which comes after the 1945 bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The sequence showed Murphy’s character walking to the stage when asked to deliver a speech following the bombings while the crowd cheered for him waving the US flags.

A fans noticed that the flags had 50 stars even though at the time the flag of America only had 48. “It was good and all, but I'll be that guy and complain they used 50-star flags in a scene set in 1945,” the tweet read.

To note, the movie tells the story using three different time periods. It shows Oppenheimer's early life and his work on the A-bomb, alternating with scenes from his security hearing in 1954 and Lewis Strauss' confirmation hearing in 1959.

However, in another scene from the same time period, production has used the “correct period-accurate flags” leading to some fans speculate that Nolan did not make any mistake after all.

“Personally I think it was done intentionally because coloured scenes were from Oppenheimer's perspective which is his present day's memory that was after the 50-star flag was established,” one user penned. 

More From Entertainment:

Doja Cat's unconventional fan engagement causes upheaval, departures

Doja Cat's unconventional fan engagement causes upheaval, departures
Victoria Beckham’s recent karaoke performance hints at Spice Girls reunion? video

Victoria Beckham’s recent karaoke performance hints at Spice Girls reunion?
Meghan Markle viral dance video receives millions of views video

Meghan Markle viral dance video receives millions of views
Prince Harry’s solo trip may ‘profoundly impact’ marriage with Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry’s solo trip may ‘profoundly impact’ marriage with Meghan Markle
Tom Brady sparks reactions for dating ‘new girl every week’: ‘He’s living the life’ video

Tom Brady sparks reactions for dating ‘new girl every week’: ‘He’s living the life’
Prince Harry likely to cause ‘more damage’ in repair bond with the royals video

Prince Harry likely to cause ‘more damage’ in repair bond with the royals
Actors, writers rally against unchecked AI, pitiful residual checks at Paramount Studios

Actors, writers rally against unchecked AI, pitiful residual checks at Paramount Studios
Eugenie, Beatrice may help Prince Harry in reconciliation with Prince William? video

Eugenie, Beatrice may help Prince Harry in reconciliation with Prince William?
Greta Gerwig addresses ‘mic-drop’ ending in Barbie movie

Greta Gerwig addresses ‘mic-drop’ ending in Barbie movie