Christopher Nolan misses major blunder in ‘Oppenheimer’?

Christopher Nolan seems to have made a mistake in the background of his hotly dropped historical thriller Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy as lead.

Some eagle-eyed fans spotted something, which seems to be a major error, in the biographical film chronicling the role of theoretical scientist J Robert Oppenheimer in the development of the atomic bomb.

According to some social media users, the acclaimed director missed a blunder in the film featuring the flag of the United States of America in the scene which comes after the 1945 bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The sequence showed Murphy’s character walking to the stage when asked to deliver a speech following the bombings while the crowd cheered for him waving the US flags.

A fans noticed that the flags had 50 stars even though at the time the flag of America only had 48. “It was good and all, but I'll be that guy and complain they used 50-star flags in a scene set in 1945,” the tweet read.

To note, the movie tells the story using three different time periods. It shows Oppenheimer's early life and his work on the A-bomb, alternating with scenes from his security hearing in 1954 and Lewis Strauss' confirmation hearing in 1959.

However, in another scene from the same time period, production has used the “correct period-accurate flags” leading to some fans speculate that Nolan did not make any mistake after all.

“Personally I think it was done intentionally because coloured scenes were from Oppenheimer's perspective which is his present day's memory that was after the 50-star flag was established,” one user penned.