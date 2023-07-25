Victoria Beckham’s recent karaoke performance hints at Spice Girls reunion?

Victoria Beckham has recently hinted at Spice Girls reunion with her latest TikTok post.



On July 24, the fashion designer shared a clip in which she could be seen having fun with her husband David Beckham, performing a karaoke session in Miami.

In a short clip, Victoria performed a “rendition of the Spice Girls’ 1996 hit Say You’ll Be There”.

Victoria was seen dancing with David and even showed peace signs, which is essential sign of the “girl power” group.

Interestingly, the caption on the post left fans excited that a reunion was on its way.

She wrote, “Warming up the vocals in Miami! More to come [finger on lips emoji]!! [microphone emoji].”

It is pertinent to mention that the post was re-shared by the official Spice Girls Instagram account, which said, “Once a Spice Girl always a Spice Girl”.

Earlier, Melanie Chisholm (Mel C) and Melanie Brown (Mel B) suggested that the reunion was going to happen soon.

Back in 2022, Victoria turned down the Spice Girls reunion on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live show.

“I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls, but, you know, I think that now with everything else that I've got going on with my fashion and my beauty line, four children, you know, I just... I couldn't commit to that,” said the 49-year-old.

She added, “I really, really enjoy singing Spice Girls when I'm doing karaoke, but I think I'd better leave it there.”

For the unversed, Victoria had performed as a band mate from 1994 to 2000. Later she rejoined her band members for 2012 Olympics closing ceremony performance in London.