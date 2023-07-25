Doja Cat's unconventional fan engagement causes upheaval, departures

Doja Cat, the well-known rapper, is facing turmoil as her unconventional approach to interacting with fans garners criticism and disappointment.

Throughout her career, she has maintained a unique relationship with her followers, appreciating their support but keeping a clear boundary when it comes to personal connections.

A recent incident on the now-deactivated Threads platform caught attention when Doja Cat responded with a disheartening, "I don't even know y'all," leaving fans feeling disconnected and unvalued.

Her attitude towards fans has often been seen as off-putting, particularly before the release of her latest single, "Attention."

In a Twitter rant earlier this year, she referred to her past projects as "cash grabs" and expressed frustration with fans for falling into that perception. Additionally, past clashes with fans, including an incident in Paraguay where she declined to greet them, have contributed to fans' sense of discontent.

While her dedicated fanbase exhibits loyalty by buying concert tickets, defending her online, and streaming her music extensively, Doja Cat maintains that she never sought such loyalty and believes she owes them nothing beyond her music. This disparity in expectations has led to ongoing tensions.

The rapper's alleged relationship with J Cyrus, an online streamer accused of misconduct by multiple women, has also come under scrutiny. Her dismissive response to fans expressing concerns about her personal life further intensified the situation.

Despite facing controversies in the past, some fans remain steadfast in their support, while others have grown disillusioned and blocked by Doja Cat on social media platforms.