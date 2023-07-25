Irina Shayk dismisses Bradley Cooper reconciliation rumours with Tom Brady PDA

Irina Shayk finally dismissed reconciliation rumours with ex Bradley Cooper after she was spotted mingling with Tom Brady.

The model sparked speculations that she is back together with A Star is Born actor after they went on a tropical getaway in August 2022 almost three years after their breakup in 2019.

The former flames, who are parents to a daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, attended a party in New York City two months later.

They were then spotted packed on PDA during one of their multiple outings in the Big Apple, further fueling reconciling rumours.

At the time, one source told People Magazine that Shayk and Cooper "have both been single and started hanging out more together."

"Irina is very happy to spend time with Bradley. She very much loves him," the insider added. "After they split, she missed him.”

Shayk and Cooper recently got together during this year Met Gala where they were spotted having a friendly conversation.

However, it seems like they are just friends after the model was spotted getting cosy with NFL star post spending a night at his place in Los Angeles.

The duo is said to be dating with an insider claiming to Daily Mail that Brady sees a “future” with the model and is very serious about the romance.