 
menu menu menu

Irina Shayk dismisses Bradley Cooper reconciliation rumours with Tom Brady PDA

By
Web Desk

|July 25, 2023

Irina Shayk dismisses Bradley Cooper reconciliation rumours with Tom Brady PDA
Irina Shayk dismisses Bradley Cooper reconciliation rumours with Tom Brady PDA 

Irina Shayk finally dismissed reconciliation rumours with ex Bradley Cooper after she was spotted mingling with Tom Brady. 

The model sparked speculations that she is back together with A Star is Born actor after they went on a tropical getaway in August 2022 almost three years after their breakup in 2019.

The former flames, who are parents to a daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper, attended a party in New York City two months later.

They were then spotted packed on PDA during one of their multiple outings in the Big Apple, further fueling reconciling rumours.

At the time, one source told People Magazine that Shayk and Cooper "have both been single and started hanging out more together."

"Irina is very happy to spend time with Bradley. She very much loves him," the insider added. "After they split, she missed him.”

Shayk and Cooper recently got together during this year Met Gala where they were spotted having a friendly conversation.

However, it seems like they are just friends after the model was spotted getting cosy with NFL star post spending a night at his place in Los Angeles.

The duo is said to be dating with an insider claiming to Daily Mail that Brady sees a “future” with the model and is very serious about the romance. 

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham’s recent karaoke performance hints at Spice Girls reunion? video

Victoria Beckham’s recent karaoke performance hints at Spice Girls reunion?
Christopher Nolan misses major blunder in ‘Oppenheimer’?

Christopher Nolan misses major blunder in ‘Oppenheimer’?
Meghan Markle viral dance video receives millions of views video

Meghan Markle viral dance video receives millions of views
Prince Harry’s solo trip may ‘profoundly impact’ marriage with Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry’s solo trip may ‘profoundly impact’ marriage with Meghan Markle
Tom Brady sparks reactions for dating ‘new girl every week’: ‘He’s living the life’ video

Tom Brady sparks reactions for dating ‘new girl every week’: ‘He’s living the life’
Prince Harry likely to cause ‘more damage’ in repair bond with the royals video

Prince Harry likely to cause ‘more damage’ in repair bond with the royals
Actors, writers rally against unchecked AI, pitiful residual checks at Paramount Studios

Actors, writers rally against unchecked AI, pitiful residual checks at Paramount Studios
Eugenie, Beatrice may help Prince Harry in reconciliation with Prince William? video

Eugenie, Beatrice may help Prince Harry in reconciliation with Prince William?
Greta Gerwig addresses ‘mic-drop’ ending in Barbie movie

Greta Gerwig addresses ‘mic-drop’ ending in Barbie movie