Kate Middleton gives up accessory taken up by Princess Beatrice and Eugenie

|July 25, 2023

Kate Middleton is having style revamp by ditching a key accessory while Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are sticking to their favourite accessory in their wardrobe. 

Style expert Miranda Holder told Hello! that headbands used to be a staple accessory from her wardrobe which used to be a “regular part” of her fashionable looks.

However, she added that headbands “still looks great” on Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Although they may not be suitable for Kate as she is looking for a more “regal” look.

The expert shared that Kate is preparing for her role as the Queen Consort which is why she is getting rid of anything “girlish” from her wardrobe.

“The feminine, girlish headband with its connotations of romance and innocence no longer feels right.”

She added that the headbands “seem to have been dropped as a key accessory, in favour of more fully formed hats and headpieces.”

Holder described that the accessory was a ‘lovely way to finish off an outfit, adding height, colour, and a sense of formality to a range of occasions and they really suited Kate.’

The expert acknowledged that Kate had undergone a subtle “regal” wardrobe transformation since the ascension of King Charles. Kate was promoted to Princess of Wales from Duchess of Cambridge.

