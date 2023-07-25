 
Prince William, Harry’s reconciliation ‘possible’

By
Web Desk

|July 25, 2023

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his estranged brother Prince William’s reconciliation could be 'possible' one day, royal expert Richard Palmer believes.

Palmer’s remarks came amid reports Kate Middleton and Prince William are set to reject Harry's offer of truce as 'he's caused too much damage.'

Prince Harry has reportedly reached out to William for reconciliation amid his concerns about money and future in United States.

Richard Palmer, according to Daily Express, claims that although a reconciliation might not be on the cards now, it could be possible one day.

The royal expert believes, “Maybe there will be some sort of reconciliation at some point but no sign of it at the moment I’m afraid.”

Earlier, another royal expert Tom Bower had claimed, “I think Harry’s offer will ultimately be rejected. I doubt William and Kate can forgive Harry.”

He went on to say, “I don’t think he can come back — he’s caused so much damage to the family and the concern now is that if he does return, he could well damage it even further.”

