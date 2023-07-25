 
menu menu menu

Meghan Markle’s Spotify deal fallout reportedly not all her fault?

By
Web Desk

|July 25, 2023

Meghan Markle’s Spotify deal fallout reportedly not all her fault?
Meghan Markle’s Spotify deal fallout reportedly not all her fault?

Meghan Markle may not have been left with a lot of options as she struggles to cope with the fallout of her Spotify deal.

But it seems that the fallout may not have been from her end alone.

Royal correspondent Ross King made comments during a documentary, Meghan: Famous But Friendless?, where he speculated what the future held for the former actress’ career, via Express.co.uk.

“The Spotify deal collapsing, it made a lot of us think: ‘Is this the first sign of running out of steam for Meghan?’” he said. “If it was working for both parties, it would not end. There’s obviously been some disagreement, maybe some level of disappointment, on possibly both sides?”

Last month, Spotify ended its $20 million deal with the Sussexes by releasing a joint statement Archewell Audio stating that they have “mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

“The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify,” the talent agency representing Meghan said.

It also stated that while the deal may have been called off, Meghan is “continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform.”

According to Closer Magazine, an insider revealed that Meghan was “distraught over this Spotify snub and the fallout that has followed. It’s totally knocked her sideways.”

The source added, “She can’t believe she’s been attacked so viciously and so publicly by one of their execs, and to be labelled ‘grifters’ is an utterly humiliating and gut-wrenching all-time low – it’s served as a brutal reality check that things really do need to change to save their popularity.”

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham’s recent karaoke performance hints at Spice Girls reunion? video

Victoria Beckham’s recent karaoke performance hints at Spice Girls reunion?
Christopher Nolan misses major blunder in ‘Oppenheimer’?

Christopher Nolan misses major blunder in ‘Oppenheimer’?
Meghan Markle viral dance video receives millions of views video

Meghan Markle viral dance video receives millions of views
Prince Harry’s solo trip may ‘profoundly impact’ marriage with Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry’s solo trip may ‘profoundly impact’ marriage with Meghan Markle
Tom Brady sparks reactions for dating ‘new girl every week’: ‘He’s living the life’ video

Tom Brady sparks reactions for dating ‘new girl every week’: ‘He’s living the life’
Prince Harry likely to cause ‘more damage’ in repair bond with the royals video

Prince Harry likely to cause ‘more damage’ in repair bond with the royals
Actors, writers rally against unchecked AI, pitiful residual checks at Paramount Studios

Actors, writers rally against unchecked AI, pitiful residual checks at Paramount Studios
Eugenie, Beatrice may help Prince Harry in reconciliation with Prince William? video

Eugenie, Beatrice may help Prince Harry in reconciliation with Prince William?
Greta Gerwig addresses ‘mic-drop’ ending in Barbie movie

Greta Gerwig addresses ‘mic-drop’ ending in Barbie movie