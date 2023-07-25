Meghan Markle’s Spotify deal fallout reportedly not all her fault?

Meghan Markle may not have been left with a lot of options as she struggles to cope with the fallout of her Spotify deal.

But it seems that the fallout may not have been from her end alone.

Royal correspondent Ross King made comments during a documentary, Meghan: Famous But Friendless?, where he speculated what the future held for the former actress’ career, via Express.co.uk.

“The Spotify deal collapsing, it made a lot of us think: ‘Is this the first sign of running out of steam for Meghan?’” he said. “If it was working for both parties, it would not end. There’s obviously been some disagreement, maybe some level of disappointment, on possibly both sides?”

Last month, Spotify ended its $20 million deal with the Sussexes by releasing a joint statement Archewell Audio stating that they have “mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together.”

“The team behind Archetypes remain proud of the podcast they created at Spotify,” the talent agency representing Meghan said.

It also stated that while the deal may have been called off, Meghan is “continuing to develop more content for the Archetypes audience on another platform.”

According to Closer Magazine, an insider revealed that Meghan was “distraught over this Spotify snub and the fallout that has followed. It’s totally knocked her sideways.”

The source added, “She can’t believe she’s been attacked so viciously and so publicly by one of their execs, and to be labelled ‘grifters’ is an utterly humiliating and gut-wrenching all-time low – it’s served as a brutal reality check that things really do need to change to save their popularity.”