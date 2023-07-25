Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy’s response to playing Ken in Barbie sequel

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy has recently opened up on playing a Ken in a Barbie sequel if given the chance.



Speaking on Cinefilos, Murphy, who plays atomic bomb creator J. Robert Oppenheimer, was questioned if he’d play a new “Ken” in a Barbie sequel.

Murphy responded, “Hey, you know, sure. Yeah, let’s read the script. Let’s have a conversation.”

The actor shared he had not watched the Barbie movie, featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

However, he stated, “I can’t wait to see the movie.”

“I think it’s great for cinema. You know, we’ve got all these great movies happening this summer,” he added.

So far, Warner Bros. has not officially announced a Barbie sequel, but it may be on the cards as the first one earned a whooping $162 million in its opening weekend to top the box office.

Moreover, there were multiple Barbies and Kens in the first part so there is possibility for a sequel.

After Oppenheimer, Murphy will next be seen in Small Things Like These alongside Ciaran Hinds and Emily Watson.

The actor will also reprise as Jim in the much-anticipated sequel 28 Months Later.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail reported that it was the first time in the history of cinema that the two movies earned over 100 million and $50 million each at the box office.