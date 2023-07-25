Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'clinging' on Royal titles as empire comes 'crumbling'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are losing their popularity due to their recent career failures.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are getting steps behind their dream to rule America as their 'empire' comes crumbling to the ground.

As the couple loses their lucrative deal with Spotify, royal expert Nile Gardiner notes: "The deal with Spotify has come to an end and in fact they are condemned by a senior executive there, who called them 'grifters'. Their dreams of conquering America are coming to an end."

The expert admits he sees "no way back" for Prince Harry to regain his position at the Royal Family.

"The only thing Harry and Meghan currently have going for them is their royal titles, which they cling to like a life raft," he notes.

The expert continues, predicting the couple will have to "fight to keep their royal titles."



Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the UK in 2020, leaving behind their positions as senior members of the Royal Family.