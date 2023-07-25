Cheryl Teddy struggles with emotions as ex-husband prepares to marry again

Cheryl Teddy struggles with emotions as her ex-husband prepares to marry again

Cheryl Teddy, a pop singer, is reportedly having a heartbreak over her former husband, Ashley, marrying someone new. She appears to still struggle with the idea of her former husband, the love of her life, marrying someone new, even after their divorce 13 years ago.

The pop singer Cheryl tied the knot with her ex-husband, Ashley, a 42-year-old former football player and coach, in 2006. However, their drama-filled marriage came to an end in 2010.

Ashley is set to marry an Italian model named Sharon Canu before the end of the month and he shares two kids with her.

Ashley and Sharon Canu

OK! magazine quoted a source saying, "Cheryl has never really got over Ashley and he has always been the love of her life."

They added that the news of Ashley's marriage has brought back a lot of emotions for her and she's been casting her mind back to her happy days with Ashley.

"The pop star's marriage to the football coach, Ashley, ended due to a series of accusations of infidelity from the Long Hot Summer singer."

Cheryl filed for divorce citing unreasonable behaviour. The singer later married Jean-Bernard, a French restaurateur, in 2014 but that didn't go well and the pair divorced in 2016.

She then got together with Liam Payne and welcomed a kid but that romance collapsed too.

Mirror reports a source saying that Cheryl had no romantic feelings for Liam as compared to her lasting love for Ashley.

In an interview with Glamour, Cheryl said, "I am learning that I can be absolutely fine without anybody, just be myself."