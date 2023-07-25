 
Whitney Port promises to make health ‘priority’ amid concerning weight loss

July 25, 2023

Reality star Whitney Port reassures fans she will focus on health amid concerns about her being too thin
After facing criticism about her weight and being labeled "too thin," Whitney Port has stated that she is dedicated to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. 

In a recent Instagram Story, the former star of The Hills addressed her fans' concerns about her appearance. 

Port, 38, admitted that she first took fans comments calling her “too thin” lightly. However, husband Tim Rosenman brought it to her attention, “as a good husband should, and said it's not just something strangers are spewing."

She continued her candid post, “I had to think about it and try to figure out what has been happening because it's not something I’m consciously thinking about! I eat to live, not the other way around. But after stepping on the scale, it hit me.”

“I always feel hungry but I just don’t know what to eat. It’s not how I want to look or feel though,” Port wrote. “My excuses are that I’m too lazy to make feeding myself a priority or I’m too picky when it comes to taste and quality.”

The star reassured fans that she’d focus on her health as she concluded the post: “Both are unacceptable and I don’t want to set an unhealthy example so I promised Timmy and I’ll promise you that my health will be a priority."

