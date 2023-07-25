 
'Love Island' star Ekin-Su flaunts abs and smiles during outing in Essex

By
Web Desk

July 25, 2023

TV star Ekin-Su Culculoglu was spotted displaying a wide smile on her face in Essex on Monday amid rumours of her reconciliation with boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti.

The Love Island star wore a big smile on her face and flaunted her abs battling against the strong winds on the outing as she was seen walking down the street and taking a taxi.

The 28-year-old reality TV star chose to wear a crochet crop top paired with black trousers. Her abs flashed below her crop top.

The actress accessorised her look with a gold necklace and carried a black Louis Vuitton handbag along with a denim jacket slung on her arm.

According to Dailymail, Ekin-Su's outing comes after the reports that she had patched up things with her 27-year-old ex-boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti.

The former Love Island couple, who won the series in 2022 announced their split after an 11-month romance last month but last week, they were spotted together again in the back of a cab after an ITV summer party.

Announcing their split the couple went separate and enjoyed holidays at separate avenues with Ekin-Su being in Turkey and Sanclimenti in Ibiza. He was also spotted sniffing suspicious white powder during his trip to Ibiza and later apologized for his act.

Mailonline quoted a source saying, "Sanclimenti has been having the worst time of her life since his split."

They continued, "He had to find a new flat to live in and dealing with the stress of being betrayed by someone he trusted added to his difficulties."

