 
menu menu menu

Sarah Ferguson sold lavish home Queen gifted to Eugenie and Beatrice

By
Web Desk

|July 25, 2023

Sarah Ferguson sold lavish home Queen gifted to Eugenie and Beatrice

Sarah Ferguson sold a lavish home that Queen Elizabeth had gifted to her daughters Eugenie and Beatrice, according to express.co.uk.

The report said that the late Queen bought the Surrey mansion Birch Hall for her granddaughters to use when they were older, as they were just nine and seven at the time.

Daily Mail reported that the Duchess of York sold the property as she claimed she could not afford the upkeep on the house.

The house, which sat empty for two years, was sold for £1.5million, with the money being put into a trust fund for Beatrice and Eugenie to access when they are older.

Quoting estate agents, the publication reported that it had been sold due to a "change in circumstance", with the house then being sold on again in 2016 for a cool £4.2million.

Queen Elizabeth had also gifted houses to Prince William and Prince Harry on their wedding days.

More From Entertainment:

‘Doom At Your Service’ star Park Bo Young discusses new project

‘Doom At Your Service’ star Park Bo Young discusses new project
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro SPLIT after three years together!

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro SPLIT after three years together!
K-pop group IVE’s agency files for action against YouTubers

K-pop group IVE’s agency files for action against YouTubers
'Love Island' star Ekin-Su flaunts abs and smiles during outing in Essex

'Love Island' star Ekin-Su flaunts abs and smiles during outing in Essex
Halle Bailey covered in mud while vacationing in St Lucia: Photo

Halle Bailey covered in mud while vacationing in St Lucia: Photo

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'clinging' on Royal titles as empire comes 'crumbling'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'clinging' on Royal titles as empire comes 'crumbling'
Whitney Port promises to make health ‘priority’ amid concerning weight loss

Whitney Port promises to make health ‘priority’ amid concerning weight loss

Cheryl struggles with emotions as ex-husband prepares to marry again

Cheryl struggles with emotions as ex-husband prepares to marry again
Royal Family do not want another 'royal kid' writing memoir like 'Spare'

Royal Family do not want another 'royal kid' writing memoir like 'Spare'