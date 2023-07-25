Sarah Ferguson sold lavish home Queen gifted to Eugenie and Beatrice

Sarah Ferguson sold a lavish home that Queen Elizabeth had gifted to her daughters Eugenie and Beatrice, according to express.co.uk.

The report said that the late Queen bought the Surrey mansion Birch Hall for her granddaughters to use when they were older, as they were just nine and seven at the time.

Daily Mail reported that the Duchess of York sold the property as she claimed she could not afford the upkeep on the house.



The house, which sat empty for two years, was sold for £1.5million, with the money being put into a trust fund for Beatrice and Eugenie to access when they are older.



Quoting estate agents, the publication reported that it had been sold due to a "change in circumstance", with the house then being sold on again in 2016 for a cool £4.2million.



Queen Elizabeth had also gifted houses to Prince William and Prince Harry on their wedding days.