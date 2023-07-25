Prince William to pay heavy price if Harry and Meghan return

Prince William will have to pay a heavy price if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decides to return to the UK.

The relations between Harry and William are at the lowest ebb after the Duke of Sussex levelled a series of new allegations against his brother and father.

Although Harry returned to the UK to attend King Charles' coronation after the release of his book Spare, there are no signs of any reconciliation between the two brothers.

While Harry and Meghan have never talked about their possible return to the UK, some royal fans and experts believe they would eventually come back because of their alleged failures in Hollywood.

Even if the couple decides to return to the royal fold, it is not known whether William would welcome them given the money he will have to spend in order to fund their duties.

According to Daily Mail, William, as Prince of Wales in receipt of £24million a year from the Duchy of Cornwall, enjoys a surplus which will diminish as he eventually bankrolls the households of his children.

The publication reported that it would quickly disappear should Harry and Meghan return to the gilded cage. "Willliam would have to fund their duties, housing costs and schooling of Archie and Lilibet," Daily Mail reported.