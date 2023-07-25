Kim Kardashian starts appeasing Kanye West's friend

Kim Kardashian's latest social media activity suggests she is either trying to pit Kanye West and his friend against each other or she wants the rapper's pal to play his role in helping them get back together.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, she shared a video of DJ Khaled performing on stage with other artists.

Kim also posted one video with caption, "Love finding videos in my phone from Miami nights with David Grutman."

Her posts left many people wondering whether she was aiming to pit DJ Khaled against his friend Kanye West or her move is aimed at repairing her relationship with the former husband.

After divorcing Kanye West, the reality TV star briefly dated SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

Following her break up with Pete, Kim has not been romantically linked to anyone.