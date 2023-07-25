Naomi Watts addresses her struggle with early menopause

Naomi Watts has recently addressed her struggle with early menopause at the age of 36.



The Ophelia star, who shares two children with her ex-partner Liev Schreiber, revealed to Hello magazine that she suffered hot flashes, mood swings and felt like she was “spiralling out of control”.

“Mood swings, night sweats, and migraines…I was feeling like I was spiralling out of control,” stated the actress.

Naomi, who tied the knot with actor Billy Crudup, explained, “Going through menopause at such a young age was not easy, especially during a time when there was so little information available about it.”

The mother-of-two mentioned she found a “deeper understanding of herself' after ending her monthly periods at a young age”.

“I had those voices in the back of my mind reminding me how old women are let out to pasture, but there was a lure to this desire to be authentic, to crawl from behind the invisible wall and just acknowledge for myself something that everyone could have probably guessed,” she told the outlet.

Meanwhile, The Impossible star has collaborated with Mariella Frostrup's campaign group Menopause Mandate to help support women going through this condition in the UK and US.

Last year in June, Naomi shared her thoughts on menopause on Instagram as she said, “When I was in my late 30s, I was finally ready to start thinking about creating a family. Then the M word swiftly blew my doors down, it felt like a head-on collision with a Mack truck.”

Reflecting on stigma associated with menopause, Naomi asserted, “Let's conquer the stigma and address the secrecy and shame we've felt and help create a healthier foundation for future generations.”



