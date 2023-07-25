Tom Brady & Irina Shaykh's 'closeness' troubles Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper may fear Tom Brady may be 'perfect' for Irina Shaykh'

Bradley Cooper is reportedly not appreciating the growing romance between her ex, Irina Shaykh and Tom Brady.

"To say he is not bothered by this would be a lie," an insider confided to DailyMail.

"He has been on and off and on with Irina and he has so much love for her," adding, "She is the mother to his girl and they are his two favorite women in the world. He feels that, for the first time, she met someone in Tom that would take her heart away from him forever."

The Hangover star was "conflicted' because he had dated other women since their breakup," the source continued.

"Tom is very capable of being a devoted husband and parent and husband. This is what gets to Bradley."

Irina and Brady were reportedly clicked at the wedding of the billionaire Joe Nahmad in May.

Following, the celebrity pair were caught by the paparazzis' camers as they spent the night together while cozying up in his car over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the supermodel and the 48-year-old relationship was begun in 2015, and they both share a daughter named Lea.

But, the duo called it quits in 2019.

However, their on-and-off meetups kept the rumours alive about their reuniting, but those fizzled out with time.