'Barbie' mommies swing punches in Brazil after movie: Watch

By
Web Desk

|July 25, 2023

The altercation was started after a womans Barbie experience was disturbed
The altercation was started after a woman's 'Barbie' experience was disturbed 

Barbie may oppose violence, but that doesn't apply to the cinemagoers, as two women in Brazil sorted out their matter via melee at the film's screening.

The viral clip was shared on Tiktok by Sophia Ferrerira, which shows two unidentified women smashing each other as the credits of Margot Robbie's film rolled.

According to Dexerto, the brawl was sparked by an exchange of hot words.

Later, the heated argument was turned into a fight where one woman shoved another to the theatre's stairs.

In the midst, a man intervened to cool down things between the fighting women.

As the video gained traction on the internet, some explained the matter after translating Portuguese in the clip to English.

It revealed the woman was irritated after her movie experience was disturbed after another lady's kid was watching Youtube with "max volume" as the latter did not stop it.

In other news, Barbie is on the watchlist of couples, friends, and families, so when an aunt took her niece to see the Mattel doll. All hell broke loose because she also didn’t take her other young niece.

Reddit user u/Salty-Village299 - revealed her ordeal on the well-known 'Am I the ***' subreddit as she was labelled “selfish” within her family for her decision.

