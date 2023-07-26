 
Prince Andrew must be 'shipped off' to a small village after new shocking revelations

By
Web Desk

|July 26, 2023

Prince Andrew has been blasted by a victim of disgraced paedophile Jeffrey Epstein after new revelations in the legal papers. 

The victim slammed the Duke of York after court documents reveal Andrew was in contact with Epstein during his house arrest between April and June 2010.

“The Prince must have thought his secrets were safe after Jeffrey died, but now he is being haunted from beyond the grave,” the victim told the Daily Mirror.

Allegations against the Duke are "most damning", according to the victim.

Writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue told Sky News Australia the Duke of York should be “shipped off”.

“I’ve suggested that he is shipped off to a small village in India and made to do community service for the rest of his life.”

Court documents appear to suggest that Jeffrey Epstein arranged a meeting between the head of a major US bank and Andrew at Buckingham Palace in 2013.

Epstein, at the time, was a registered sex offender and had served 15 months in jail for soliciting underage girls for sex, completing his house arrest in July 2010.

The two men allegedly enjoyed performances by the Royal Philharmonic and the English National Ballet at a dinner which sparked concerns over commercialisation of Buckingham Palace.

The new messages, revealed in the court action, gave birth to several new questions over Andrew’s ties to Epstein as the Duke of York claimed to have broken off their friendship in 2010.

