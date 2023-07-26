Prince Harry, Meghan heading to marriage 'counselling' amid divorce rumours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly going through the toughest period of their life since royal exit, making headlines for their Spotify exit, alleged financial crisis and divorce rumours.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are heading to marriage counselling after a 'tough' year, a royal insider has claimed.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents, who have been plagued with split rumours for last few months, are trying to 'get back on track', one insider close to the couple has claimed.

The Sussexes, who married in 2018 and celebrated their fifth anniversary earlier this year, will be heading for counselling "to keep their marriage on track after a tumultuous year" amid speculations.

Recent "stress and criticism" have taken a toll on Meghan and Harry's marriage as they claim there's "work to be done" to address certain issues, according to the insider.

"Harry has been very open about how much therapy has helped him personally, so nobody would be surprised if they sought to improve the communication within their marriage," the source told Closer magazine.



The Sussexes are reportedly facing 'financial hardship' as they struggle to secure future projects for themselves after Spotify blow and pressure from Netflix to do more.

"Harry and Meghan want to learn the tools that will help them see the biggest picture and get back to basics as a couple. They still want to feel like a strong team - especially after the recent setbacks with their careers," the source added.

They added: "It feels like the last resort as they [Harry and Meghan] have to keep up their image as a leading power couple."