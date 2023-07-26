Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued new warnings

Prince Harry is reported to be excited to make amends with his royal relatives amid ongoing crisis, asking his elder brother Prince William to call a truce.



But, some royal experts think in total different way as they believe that the Sussexes' move to return to the royal family fold would be a "humiliation" for the couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have settled down into life in California with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, seem tired of attacking the royal family.

Harry and Meghan have been warned that taking a U-turn and rejoining the monarchy as working members would be a "humiliation" for them.

"This would be one of the most bizarre events in royal history if they did return after all the attacks. It would be a humiliation for Meghan and Harry," Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that

"The idea that after everything that has happened that Meghan and Harry could just walk back in is beyond extraordinary," added the commentator.

Meanwhile, Meghan does not seem to be with her husband as she reportedly wants to enjoy rest of her life in the US with her kids.

A royal author has recently claimed that Meghan would have been left in shock by Harry reaching out to William and Princess Kate.



Harr, who has already caused so much damage to the royal family, could well damage it even further if he does return.