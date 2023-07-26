Bradley Cooper isn’t threatened by ex Irina Shayk’s romance with Tom Brady

Bradley Cooper is not really worried about his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk’s budding romance with Tom Brady while reports have been suggesting otherwise.

According to sources cited by Daily Mail on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, The Hangover star, 48, was allegedly “bothered” and “very conflicted” by the Russian model’s romance. The source also added Cooper is “terrified” that Brady might “take her heart away from him forever.”

However, a source told Page Six that A Star is Born actor “isn’t freaked out” about Brady taking Shayk’s heart away from him forever.

The insider said, “Right now, he is taking a wait-and-see attitude. [Brady and Shayk] didn’t declare their love. This could be over in two, three weeks.”

The source continued, “He isn’t freaked out.”

Cooper was first linked to supermodel Shayk in the spring of 2015 and dated until 2017. The two share six-year-old daughter Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper. The former couple sparked reconciliation rumours in 2022 but it turned out to be mere rumour as their romance had ‘fizzled out.’

Moreover, an insider told the outlet, that the Burnt star “knew she was going to meet someone.” Although the pair has remained friendly as they co-parent their daughter.

The former NFL athlete, on the other hand, came out of a marriage of 13 years, finalising his divorce in October 2022 with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, with whom he shares two children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.

Brady sparked dating rumours with the model as they were spotted in a cosy outing during the weekend, Moreover, reports reveal that the two spent all that time together in Brady’s Los Angeles home.