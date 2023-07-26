Jacob Elordi is officially back together with Olivia Jade Giannulli

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli back on again after they sparked reconciliation rumours in the past month.

According to People Magazine, a source revealed that the pair is “getting serious” with their romance.

The Kissing Booth star, 26, and the Dancing with the Stars alum, 23, had been on and off ever since they began dating in May 2022. Us Weekly reported that the pair had split three months later.

However, an insider shared that they had “kept in contact over the past several months” and decided to start hanging out again.

The duo, who were recently seen vacationing together in Italy in early June, also went on holiday to Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, with Giannulli’s parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli in Mid-July.

The source told People that the Euphoria actor “had to leave early to fly back to Australia, but they looked like they had a great time together.” The insider added that “they are a really cute couple” and that they are “100 percent going strong.”

Elordi, who set to take on the role of the legendary musician Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, previously dated his co-star Zendaya in 2019. He was then linked to Kaia Gerber in 2020 and broke up a year later.

Elordi and Giannulli first sparked dating rumors in late 2021 when they were seen at a coffee shop in Los Angeles.

By May 2022, the Giannulli was seen walking the 2 Hearts star’s dog and leaving his home in sweats within the same week.

Giannulli is Elordi’s first public romance since his split from model Kaia Gerber, who has since moved on with Elvis star Austin Butler.