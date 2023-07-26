 
Megan Fox is SLAMMED for not helping her friend financially despite being rich

Megan Fox is facing heavy criticism from her fans after seeking public donations for her friend's GoFundMe instead of helping her over the $30,000 needed to reach the fundraising goal.

The fundraiser was recently launched by her longtime nail tech Brittney Boyce, whose 64-year-old father Michael is battling pancreatic cancer.

She did so hoping to cover his exorbitant medical expenses so he could 'focus on himself and not the stress on finances.'

Fox — a reported net worth of $8million — re-posted the GoFundMe on her Instagram Story on Monday.

'my friends dad was just diagnosed with pancreatic cancer if you guys are able to help please do,' captioned Fox, 37, who included a direct link to the fundraiser.

Fans expressed outrage on social media as they accused the star of 'hoarding money' by asking those 'much poorer' than her to reach into their own pockets.

One of the Twitter users was left 'absolutely speechless' after learning that 'millionaire' Megan was directing her fans to her friend's GoFundMe.

'If I had as much money as her, I'd cover 100% of a friend's parent's medical expenses before I asked strangers to,' another chimed in,' wrote one disappointed fan.

Megan was also accused of not donating herself as the current 'highest donation is only $300' and is associated with the name 'Jesus Guerrero.'

They added: 'Sis better contribute herself and lead the way.'

It is noted that Boyce was behind Megan's fiance Machine Gun Kelly's diamond manicure at the Billboard Music Awards last year — which was worth a reported $30,000.

Boyce has also done nails for the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kerry Washington and Olivia Rodrigo.

