Lady Gaga once shared her special memory with Tony Bennett: Details

Lady Gaga once revealed a special memory with her collaborator Tony Bennett and it's worth sharing.

A legendary jazz singer recently died on July 21 at age 96.

The Joker: Folie à Deux star had the late Tony Bennett sketch a trumpet she later got tattooed on her arm as a lasting memory of her interactions with the iconic singer, who died Friday at 96.

'I asked Tony to draw me a trumpet, and he sketched me Miles Davis' trumpet,' the actress-singer, 37, told People in 2014. 'Then I had it tattooed with his last name, Benedetto, underneath. Just so I would always remember this time together.'

The New York City native, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, had the ink on the inside of her right arm. She had collaborated with the I Left My Heart in San Francisco singer on multiple occasions.

The Poker Face songstress told People in 2014 that she first crossed paths with the Rags to Riches singer in 2011 at a charity function, where she performed the Nat King Cole song Orange Colored Sky.

'Tony heard me sing it, and he asked to meet me,' the Born This Way singer said. 'He said, "Do you want to do a jazz album together?" I said, "Of course I do!" We were fast friends.'

The pop star and the singing legend's first collaboration came with the hit 2014 jazz record Cheek to Cheek.

The performers also worked with one another on the 2021 jazz album Love for Sale, which Bennett recorded in the wake of his 2016 Alzheimer's disease diagnosis.

They performed with one another for his last two concerts at the legendary New York City venue Radio City Music Hall in August of 2021.