Meghan Markle ‘plotting’ to pin divorce blame onto Prince Harry

There are divorce rumours surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for a while now but ever since their business deals took a hit, the rumours have reached fever pitch.

Sources have denied that the couple is not going their separate ways although last week, an insider dished to RadarOnline that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be opting for a ‘trial separation.’ The source added that the couple is ‘taking time apart’ to mend their relationship.

Though, Royal biographer Angela Levin is “not in the least bit surprised” with the rumour mill speculating over the Sussexes’ divorce, the expert believes that the former Suits actress is planning to blame Prince Harry for their split if it were officially announced.

“I think Meghan is a tremendously good plotter and I think she is going along two parallel lines at the moment,” Levin told GB News in an interview.

Analysing the news of their ‘trial separation’ as Prince Harry heads to South Africa to film his Netflix documentary about his mother, Levin pointed out that Meghan was leaving her husband vulnerable at a time when he needs her the most.

“The pre-separation separation thing is that Harry will be going to Africa to try and do a documentary about walking in his mother’s [Princess Diana] footsteps that he hopes Netflix will accept” which will then get them their remaining millions from the deal.

“This is a huge thing for him to do,” Levin said. “Certainly, if he does anything to do with his mother, he needs somebody there to help him.”

She claimed that Harry “still cries, still thinks about her every day, he still thinks that she is talking to him and telling him what to do.” Levin added, “And to be there on his own knowing he has this incredible demand, I think it’s very significant.”

Despite it being a place where Harry and Meghan sealed their love, Levin opined that Meghan has “been there once and I don’t think she wants to go there again, sleeping under the stars.”

The expert opined that the separation is “an all-pretend thing” to allude that that they are “going to make it all work again.”

However, if Harry is to stay away for a long period of time from his family, his children, a circumstance Levin dubbed as “very, very strange,” the children, being so young, may even forget about him.

As for Meghan setting up space in a hotel seems “absolutely astonishing to Levin.” She added that “Meghan will be blaming Harry for absolutely everything.”