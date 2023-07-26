Whoopi Goldberg calls out conservatives over Barbie backlash

Whoopi Goldberg has recently called out conservative influencers after they mocked new Barbie movie.



During her chat show The View on July 25, Goldberg shared few clips of right-wing commentators including Ted Cruz and Ben Shapiro slamming Greta Gerwig’s movie.

In the clip, Republican Texas senator Cruz lashed out at the movie-makers, saying, they are“trying to kiss up to the Chinese communist party” after the portrayal of South China Sea, whereas Shapiro described the movie as “angry, feminist claptrap”.

After showing the clips, the Sister Act star replied, “It’s a movie! It’s a movie about a doll.”

“I thought y’all would be happy. She has no genitalia, so there’s no sex involved. Ken has no genitalia!” stated the 67-year-old.

Goldberg explained, “The kids know it’s colourful and it’s Barbie. They haven’t lived through what the adults have lived through.”

“So, when they’re seeing this movie, that’s not how they’re looking at it. The kids are looking at it as a Barbie movie,” clarified the host.

Goldberg also added, “You guys, I want y’all to tell your daughters why you’re not taking them to the Barbie movie. I want you to explain to them what’s wrong with Barbie.”

Another co-host on the show, Alyssa Farah Griffin mentioned, “I’m so taken by some of these right-wing men who have all these thoughts on masculinity.”

Farah Griffin pointed out, “The Barbie movie is going to make them feel emasculated. No, caring so much about it is honestly the most emasculating thing I could think about it.”

Earlier, Shapiro was ridiculed online for his 43-minute-long rant against Barbie, which he shared on his YouTube channel on July 22.