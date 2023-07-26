Vicky Kaushal credits 'mother' for motivating him during struggle days

Vicky Kaushal made his debut in 2015 with film 'Masaan'

Vicky Kaushal has finally opened up about his struggle period and credited his mother for motivating him in those tough times.

Kaushal is one of the most successful actors in the India film industry today. But there is a lot of struggle, blood and sweat involved behind all the glitz and glamour.

The Raazi actor has himself revealed that he gave as many as 10,000 auditions, but he could only make through 10 initially.

While recalling his struggle period, he told Film Companion: "I knew of certain few places where auditions happened, there were some ad agency offices, where were the offices of casting directors and filmmakers.”

“I didn’t know what I would do but I knew that I would just go, meet people, tell them, ‘I want to act’ and give auditions. I was sure I wouldn’t just sit at home because I knew that is not how I would get work.”

The National Award-Winning actor also admitted feeling discouraged at times. But when something like that ever happened, his mother always came to his rescue and motivated him, reported India Today.

Kaushal’s mother told him: “It’s not your job to know how it’s going to happen. Your job is to have faith that it’s going to happen. The ‘how’ part of it is don’t try to become God.”

“You can plan it but don’t kill yourself over it.” The simple line gave Vicky the faith that he needed to continue pursuing his dreams. He went on to say: “She just said it nonchalantly but it gave me a lot of power at that time.”

Vicky Kaushal made his debut in Bollywood in 2015 with film Masaan. He rose to fame with his 2018 film Raazi that also featured Alia Bhatt.