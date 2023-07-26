Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are united by their ‘joint hypocrisy’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made a joint statement amid swirling rumours of their divorce about the new charity they are supporting relating to men’s role in the family.

However, the Sussexes have been criticised for promoting an hypocritic agenda as the two of them have nothing to do with their own fathers.

Royal expert Angela Levin, while speaking to GB News, analysed the ongoing rumours about the couple and if they were actually headed for a split.

In all of the news surrounding Harry and Meghan, Levin raked about their new charity on the ‘importance of fathers.’

“[Harry and Meghan] are joining a new charity which talks all about the importance of fathers, this is again a sign of their joint hypocrisy because neither of them have anything to do with their fathers at the moment.”

Prince Harry has been estranged from his father, King Charles since he stepped down as a senior royal in 2020 along with his wife Meghan.

The royal has written a detailed account of his troubled relationship with his father in his memoir, Spare, in which he shared incidents from his childhood. While the royal had attended the Coronation ceremony in May of this year, Harry did not interact with his father during his trip.

Moreover, Harry has not met with his father in more than year, despite his many trips to the UK concerning his legal cases pending in the London High Court.

Meanwhile, Meghan has been estranged from her father, Thomas Markle, since before her wedding in 2018. During her famous royal nuptials, her father was not invited to attend.

The couple’s Archewell Foundation funded Equimundo’s State of the World’s Fathers 2023 report for the charity which was set with an aim “to engage men and boys as allies in gender equality.”