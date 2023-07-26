 
Prince George is facing an ‘Everest-like uphill battle’

By
Web Desk

|July 26, 2023

Prince George is allegedly facing an ‘Everest-like uphill battle’ because people are no longer un-educated underlings, experts warn.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these claims and warnings about Prince Harry’s future.

She shed light on everything, in her piece for News.com.au.

It features a warning to the heir apparent and reads, “No longer would the proletariat blithely accept that just having a title made some weak-chinned, under-educated chap who speaks passable French automatically one’s better; instead, the institution has faced an ever-growing tide of pesky questions about what function it serves in 20 and 21st-century life.”

In light of this, Ms Elser warns, “it will fall to George to find an answer to that, which can keep things going into the 22nd century.”

“However, it will be nothing short of an Everest-like uphill battle,” she also noted.

After all “Take a look at the polling, and even a primary-school-aged prince might need a restorative Twix to cheer himself up.”

