Prince George is facing a popularity ‘arrest’

By
Web Desk

|July 26, 2023

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince George risks losing everything with the popularity arrest that may come his way.

Fears surrounding the struggles that lie in wait of the heir have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

The conversation arose once Ms Elser started pointing out the apparent decline in popularity that Prince William is facing during the course of his tenure as the Prince of Wales.

While Ms Elser notes that 2011 saw 50% positivity about the future of the monarchy, it sits at a measly 32% now.

“If this rate of decrease continues, George should consider loading as many Rembrandts into the back seat of his miniature Aston Martin (inherited from his father and uncle) in preparation for funding his future exile in Paraguay,” the expert went as far as to say.

While it is true that “finding some way – any way – to arrest this decline will fall to William,” its pertinent to mention that “even more” it will be up to Prince George.

“Even before he accedes, as a teenager and 20-something, The Firm will need him to be flying the Buckingham Palace banner as energetically and vociferously as his pasty arms will allow.”

“The kid does not look like he will even get much of a reprieve until then, with even his parents unable to stave off the demands of his position for much longer,” she also added before concluding. 

