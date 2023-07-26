Prince George carries an ‘unimaginable burden’

Prince George is allegedly staring at a very “onerous, overwhelming and oppressive” future straight in the face.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser has referenced the future that awaits Prince George in a candid write-up.

She broke everything down for her new piece in News.com.au.

In it, the topic surrounding the frequency of Prince George’s public engagements sparked ominous conversations because it was a lot more than even Prince William or King Charles were made to handle at similar ages.

She also went as far as to note, “William and Kate might do so through gritted teeth and with plenty of reservations, what with their obsession for the amorphous concept of a ‘normal’ family life, but at the end of the day the monarchy’s number one goal is survival.”

“Survival that could mean three kids who might end up being shunted out the front door for events, tours and rope lines with greater regularity than anyone, their parents included, might have hoped.”

“Survival that means the weight of responsibility on George’s shoulders is already such that it would make a well-rounded adult want to hide under the doona for a bit.”

While Ms Elser admits, “George’s life will be a grand and historic one, one that will, if he wants, allow him to play a part in history, diplomacy and in impacting the sales of commemorative tea towels.”

“I imagine that could be profoundly fulfilling and meaningful, but it is also one that carries with it an unimaginable burden. So I hope the prince enjoyed his cake, his party and his presents,” she also added.

“I hope the footmen even let him win chasies for once. Because what comes next is a can-never-quit job that will be, to my mind anyway, onerous, overwhelming and oppressive. And there are no number of Rembrandts that can truly make up for that.