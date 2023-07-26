 
Tom Cruise to leave audience stunned with underwater stunts in Dead Reckoning 2

By
Web Desk

July 26, 2023

Tom Cruise to leave audience stunned with underwater stunts in Dead Reckoning 2
Tom Cruise to leave audience stunned with underwater stunts in Dead Reckoning 2   

Tom Cruise is all set to leave audience awe-struck with mind blowing underwater scenes Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.

The Top Gun superstar is planning his next stunts while basking in the success of the Part One of the film, making a $80 million opening haul in the US.

In a chat with Collider, director of the movie, Christopher McQuarrie, revealed he and the Hollywood star have been working to perfect underwater sequences.

It would not be the first time Cruise will woo audience with underwater missions as he has previously done it in Edge of Tomorrow and Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.

However, the acclaimed director said that they are not satisfied with their previous underwater sequences.

“Tom and I are constantly re-evaluating our own work and asking ourselves how we could have done it better,” the Jack Reacher director said.

“We’ve done underwater in Edge of Tomorrow, and we worked underwater in Rogue Nation, and we left very dissatisfied with those sequences,” he added.

“And we analyse why we were dissatisfied. What were all the factors working against us? The biggest being, not having real knowledge in that area.

“Everything you’re looking at in ‘Dead Reckoning’ is the application of knowledge from previous sequences,” he shared with the publication.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two is slated to be released in US on June 28, 2024.

