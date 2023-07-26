Christina Aguilera shares beautiful memories from Selena Gomez 31st birthday event

Christina Aguilera is sharing beautiful memories from Selena Gomez's 31st birthday event.

Selena turned a year older on July 22.

Aguilera 42, posed with fellow singers Selena and Karol G via photos the trio took at the Wizards of Waverly Place star's 31st birthday soiree.

'Love these girls,' the Genie In A Bottle songstress captioned the post, which included photos of her posing with the Ice Cream singer and the Don't Be Shy trap artist.

While the platinum haired beauty kept it casual in a long floral dress with an equally long denim jacket, Selena showed off her toned legs in a stringy red mini-dress.

Meanwhile, Karol rocked a blush pink Barbiecore dress, matching Christina's carefree energy with a pair of black sunglasses.

The birthday girl kept her raven tresses tied up in an elegant bun, while Christina kept her long silver locks flowing loose around her shoulders. The Provenza singer opted for a chill ponytail, keeping loose strands of blonde hair around her face as she stuck her tongue out with the Dirrty singer in one photo.

Although the three A-list musicians haven't confirmed nor denied a possible melodious team-up, it's been more than a year since two of the singers released a full-length studio record.