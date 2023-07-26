 
menu menu menu

Christina Aguilera shares beautiful memories from Selena Gomez 31st birthday event

By
Web Desk

|July 26, 2023

Christina Aguilera shares beautiful memories from Selena Gomez 31st birthday event
Christina Aguilera shares beautiful memories from Selena Gomez 31st birthday event

Christina Aguilera is sharing beautiful memories from Selena Gomez's 31st birthday event.

Selena turned a year older on July 22.

Aguilera 42, posed with fellow singers Selena and Karol G via photos the trio took at the Wizards of Waverly Place star's 31st birthday soiree.

'Love these girls,' the Genie In A Bottle songstress captioned the post, which included photos of her posing with the Ice Cream singer and the Don't Be Shy trap artist.

While the platinum haired beauty kept it casual in a long floral dress with an equally long denim jacket, Selena showed off her toned legs in a stringy red mini-dress.

Meanwhile, Karol rocked a blush pink Barbiecore dress, matching Christina's carefree energy with a pair of black sunglasses.

The birthday girl kept her raven tresses tied up in an elegant bun, while Christina kept her long silver locks flowing loose around her shoulders. The Provenza singer opted for a chill ponytail, keeping loose strands of blonde hair around her face as she stuck her tongue out with the Dirrty singer in one photo.

Although the three A-list musicians haven't confirmed nor denied a possible melodious team-up, it's been more than a year since two of the singers released a full-length studio record. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s American dream is ‘burning away’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s American dream is ‘burning away’
Ice Cube reveals he didn’t get Covid vaccine and dubs it a ‘rush job’

Ice Cube reveals he didn’t get Covid vaccine and dubs it a ‘rush job’
Noel Gallagher branded an 'enemy of the people' by China

Noel Gallagher branded an 'enemy of the people' by China
Prince George carries an ‘unimaginable burden’

Prince George carries an ‘unimaginable burden’
Prince George is facing a popularity ‘arrest’

Prince George is facing a popularity ‘arrest’
Indiana Jones stunt performer lights up SAG Strike gathering with bold fire stunt

Indiana Jones stunt performer lights up SAG Strike gathering with bold fire stunt
‘Go, Barbie!’: BTS member Jimin thanks Ryan Gosling for gifting him Ken’s guitar

‘Go, Barbie!’: BTS member Jimin thanks Ryan Gosling for gifting him Ken’s guitar

Kevin Spacey not found guilty in London trial

Kevin Spacey not found guilty in London trial

Margot Robbie wins fans hearts after speaking to a deaf fan in sign language: Watch video

Margot Robbie wins fans hearts after speaking to a deaf fan in sign language: Watch