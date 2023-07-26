Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have turned themselves into ‘public property’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem to be more in headlines than ever and this may have been a consequence of their own actions.

Royal expert Daniela Elser noted in her comment piece for News.com.au that there are a “a number of wild stories doing the rounds about the couple” which hold little to no credibility at all.

Amid the many stories that have been published in the media, Meghan has allegedly ‘set up shop in a hotel suite’ which is right across from the talent agency that represents her, WME.

Another story reveals that the couple has been considering a move from their Montecito, California home, to Malibu to stay close to much stronger crowd of A-listers.

Moreover, amid the speculation of the Sussexes returning to the Royal Family in the UK, there is also an alleged claim that Prince William would be funding them if they were to follow through with their plans.

Elser noted that the sudden volume and frequency of these stories are a mere consequence of their own doings, namely their Oprah Winfrey interview, Netflix docu-series Harry & Meghan, and the bombshell memoir by the Duke, Spare.

She added that while there has always been speculative reporting about the royals but the ‘the level of sensationalism’ that is now swirling around was fuelled by their “confessional, money-making projects, actually managed to make themselves even more into public property.”

“Netflix and Spare basically chummed the public waters like no members of the royal family have ever, ever done before,” Elser suggested. “The duke and duchess, especially with Harry & Meghan, opened up their story and their homes and exposed their children, their dogs, their friends and even family to the world to a degree that is totally unprecedented.”

She added that King Charles and Diana also gave “revelatory, highly personal interviews” but it was not nearly on the same scale as the Sussexes.