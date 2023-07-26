Southern Europe battling wildfires amid storms

A firefighter works to contain a tactical fire in Louchats, as wildfires continue to spread in the Gironde region of southwestern France. — Reuters/File

An unprecedented heatwave has gripped Southern Europe, with temperatures exceeding 44°C (111°F) in parts of Greece, triggering devastating wildfires across the region.

The island of Rhodes is under a state of emergency, while fires continue to rage in Corfu and Evia. In Italy, deadly storms in the north and wildfires in Sicily and other southern regions have wreaked havoc.

The firefighting efforts in the affected regions have been immense, involving thousands of personnel, fire engines, and aircraft.



Greece is battling an "extreme danger" of fire in six of its regions, and the island of Evia witnessed a tragedy as two pilots lost their lives in a firefighting plane crash.

On Rhodes, over 20,000 people have been evacuated, and holiday companies Jet2 and Tui have cancelled departures for the island.

Climate scientists from the World Weather Attribution group have attributed this month's intense heatwave in Southern Europe, North America, and China to human-induced climate change, warning of the dire consequences.

Meanwhile, Italy has faced a contrasting scenario, with deadly storms in the north and wildfires in Sicily and other regions.

In Catania, temperatures reached a scorching 47.6°C (118°F), resulting in casualties and infrastructure damage. In Calabria, a 98-year-old man was trapped by flames in his home, and wildfires forced evacuations in the Foggia region.

The situation remains critical, and authorities are grappling with the challenges posed by these extreme weather events. The need for international assistance, including more firefighting planes, is becoming urgent.

As fires also broke out on the French island of Corsica, the entire region is on high alert, and the toll on lives and livelihoods continues to rise.