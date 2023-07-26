Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' dominates Box Office, overtaking 'The Dark Knight'

Barbie, the comedy film led by Margot Robbie, continues to make waves at the box office, breaking yet another record. Warner Bros. Pictures' movie achieved the highest Monday sales ever, surpassing the previously held record by The Dark Knight.

According to Variety, Barbie earned an impressive $26 million in North America on Monday, outperforming The Dark Knight's $24.6 million (not adjusted for inflation), which was directed by Christopher Nolan.

Interestingly, Nolan also directed Oppenheimer, another major competitor to Barbie at the box office. Oppenheimer, led by Cillian Murphy, collected $12.6 million on Monday, bringing its domestic total to $95 million since its release on the same day as Barbie.

As per Variety, Barbie has amassed an impressive $188 million in North America and a remarkable $382 million worldwide as of Monday, all under the direction of Greta Gerwig. The movie's success raises the question of whether it will ultimately surpass The Dark Knight, which earned over $1 billion globally during its theatrical run.

Barbie also made history during its opening weekend, securing $162 million domestically, making it the biggest-ever debut for a movie directed by a woman.