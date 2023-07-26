Khloe Kardashian embracing the doll-inspired trend in a hot pink ensemble on Instagram

Khloe Kardashian took the spotlight on Instagram with a series of new photos, showcasing her vibrant hot pink outfit.

The 39-year-old reality TV star, who recently shared pictures of her daughter True and niece Chicago, captioned her latest post with the words, "Living in a Barbie world," embracing the doll-inspired trend.

In addition to flaunting her trim figure, Khloe also used the opportunity to promote her clothing brand, Good American. She rocked a body-hugging bodysuit and clinging pants, exuding confidence and style in each shot.



The fashion-forward celebrity completed her look with knee-high leather boots in a soft pink shade. Her sleeveless, low-cut bodysuit emphasized her busty figure, and she added a light wash denim trench coat in a couple of the photos.



Khloe's striking frosty blonde hair was styled with a center part, revealing her dark roots. Her long locks were elegantly arranged in uniform waves, flowing over her chest and down her back, adding to her overall glamorous appearance.

Posing on a couch designed to resemble red lips, Khloe looked stunning with her fully made-up face and her signature extra-long, pointy-tipped nails.

Before this Instagram post, Khloe had already featured the same hot pink ensemble on social media in a video clip, where she promoted her "Pop Off Pink collection" for Good American, expressing her love for the color pink.

This isn't the first time Khloe Kardashian has embraced the hot pink trend paired with figure-hugging attire. Earlier in the month, she wowed her followers with a pink catsuit complemented by thigh-high suede pink boots, further showcasing her penchant for this bold and vibrant hue.