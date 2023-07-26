Indiana Jones stunt performer lights up SAG Strike gathering with bold fire stunt

Mike Massa, a stunt coordinator and a member of Atlanta's stunt community, joined others in the solidarity event held at Covert Camera Vehicles on Monday. The strike, which began on July 13, involved Hollywood actors, while writers had already been striking since May 2.

During the gathering at the tracking vehicle company, participants voiced their concerns about the situation. Stunt performer Elena Sanchez passionately read out a striking statistic: "Eighty-seven percent of the 160,000 SAG-AFTRA members make less than $26,000 a year, which means they do not qualify for health insurance."

The event reached its climax with a striking stunt performed by Mike Massa. He took to the stage while holding a "SAG-AFTRA on Strike" sign and bravely set himself on fire. Safety was a top priority, with a dedicated "fire team" present to ensure the stunt was carried out without incident.



Proud of their efforts, Massa and Sanchez shared the memorable moment on Instagram. In a joint post, Massa conveyed their collective sentiment, writing, "We are tired of being burned by the AMPTP," referring to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Mike Massa's involvement in the event came after spending 10 months as one of Harrison Ford's stunt doubles during the filming of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

He later shared his experience at the film's premiere on Instagram, expressing gratitude for working with incredible people and making lifelong memories. His impressive stunt work has also graced television productions like the "Yellowstone" prequel series "1923" and "Stranger Things."

After the rally, Massa took to Instagram again to reflect on the event. He stated, "We wanted to make a statement, and I think we did! It was great to see such a great turnout from our local Stunt community, local leadership, and actors who showed up to support us. It was a great day!"

The strike was initiated by SAG-AFTRA after contract negotiations with the AMPTP failed. SAG President Fran Drescher and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the national executive director and chief negotiator of SAG-AFTRA, announced the strike during a press conference, noting that it was a unanimous decision.