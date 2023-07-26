 
Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni Klum reveals scary sunburn during exotic getaway

By
Web Desk

|July 26, 2023

Model Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni Klum sunbathed a little too much on her vacation this summer
Leni Klum, daughter of renowned model Heidi Klum, got candid with her followers in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

In her Instagram story, the 19-year-old model shared a picture of her back, which was badly sunburnt. "Obviously didn't use enough sunscreen," the text on the picture read.

In the photo, Leni can be seen lying on the bed with sunburn lines from wearing a bikini.

On the work front, the model has previously said that she decided to become a model because she was inspired by her mother.

"I've always gone to work with my mom and thought, 'This looks so fun. She looks so happy while she's working,'" she told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview in October. "I'd jump in sometimes, and I'd play around with the makeup that her makeup artist would bring."

She also recalled being approached by Brandy Melville to model at the age of only 12 but wasn’t allowed to do it by her experienced mother.

"I was stopped in a Brandy Melville when I was 12 and they asked me to model for their clothes," she said.

"I was freaking out because Brandy Melville was my favorite at the time. It was the only place I went shopping. I said 'Mom, Mom, guess what? Brandy Melville wants me to model. Please, please.' And she was like, 'Absolutely not.' I was really sad about it, but in the end she was right. And I feel like that's what sparked me to want to model more."

