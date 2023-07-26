 
menu menu menu

Construction crane crashes in Manhattan, New York, injuring six

By
Web Desk

|July 26, 2023

A screengrab of a crashing crane can be seen in this picture after it caught fire in Manhattan, New York on July 26, 2023. — Twitter/@spectatorindex
A screengrab of a crashing crane can be seen in this picture after it caught fire in Manhattan, New York on July 26, 2023. — Twitter/@spectatorindex

A shocking video went viral on social media Wednesday showing parts of an ablaze crane — atop a 45-storey building — coming crashing down on a busy road, damaging a nearby building, and leaving at least six people injured, officials said.

In the video, the smoke from the burning crane can be seen which was on a building on Tenth Avenue between West 41st and 42nd streets in Hudson Yards, the officials said.

The incident occurred just a few blocks away from Times Square.

According to NBC New York, the fire broke out before 8am ET, with debris blowing in the air after it hit the nearby building.

According to local officials, the crane carried 16 tons of concrete and the burning fire weakened the cable holding the concrete until it crashed. The crane boom and the concrete both collapsed onto the street below, local media reported.

"As you can see from the debris on the street, this could have been much worse," Mayor Eric Adams said, noting that the street at that hour of the morning is often filled with pedestrians, cars and buses.

Officials said the "crane operator was there when the fire broke out but could not put the fire out and had to evacuate and was able to escape safely."

Officials also closed 10th Avenue for safety reasons until further notice.

According to the fire department, three injured were transported to hospitals. Among the injured were also two firefighters, however, it remains unclear if they were among those who were taken to the hospital. The condition of the wounded people was also not immediately clear.

NBC NY reported that fire crews were seen extinguishing fire from the crane above and below, hitting it from a nearby building nearby.

The flames appeared to be out before 9 a.m., leaving a charred cab about 47 stories in the air.

The building where the crane was atop is currently under construction. It also remains unclear if someone from that under-construction building was hurt.

FDNY and New York City emergency management units responded to the incident as the streets were closed to traffic, and all buildings in the area were evacuated.

The mayor and a host of city officials all vowed a full investigation.

More From World:

Southern Europe battling wildfires amid storms

Southern Europe battling wildfires amid storms

Russia hails partnership with North Korea, as regional tensions rise

Russia hails partnership with North Korea, as regional tensions rise
'Dead to us': Father appalled by Indian Anju's 'marriage' to Pakistani man

'Dead to us': Father appalled by Indian Anju's 'marriage' to Pakistani man
Ship carrying cars catches fire off Netherlands killing one sailor

Ship carrying cars catches fire off Netherlands killing one sailor
Donald Trump fails to maintain support among Republicans, survey shows

Donald Trump fails to maintain support among Republicans, survey shows
Joe Biden's dogs Major, Commander turn out to be 'serial biters' in White House

Joe Biden's dogs Major, Commander turn out to be 'serial biters' in White House
Australia's beach horror: Dozens of pilot whales die after stranding

Australia's beach horror: Dozens of pilot whales die after stranding
Ex-US marine Trevor Reed gets injured while fighting for Ukraine

Ex-US marine Trevor Reed gets injured while fighting for Ukraine
Shocking abuses for 20 years: Gynaecologist sentenced for preying on 245 women

Shocking abuses for 20 years: Gynaecologist sentenced for preying on 245 women