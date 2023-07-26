Meghan Markle gets blocked by California governor

Meghan Markle's political ambitions have forced California Governor Gavin Newom to block her on his phone.

It was claimed Lady Colin Campbell on a British broadcaster.

Appearing on Dan Wootton's show on GB News, the royal commentator claimed that the governor was harassed to a certain extent by Meghan Markle.

She said fed up with Meghan's persistence and political demands, the governor decided to block her on his mobile phone.

Dan Wootton said that democrats in Washington and California were desperate to distance themselves from the Duchess of Sussex.

It was also claimed on the show that President Joe Biden refused to allow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to use Air Force one last year after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The claims made on the GB News show couldn't be independently confirmed.

Meghan Markle and Harry have never spoke publicaly about their political ambitions in the United States where they found refuge after stepping down as working royals.

The couple is based in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.