Liverpool icon Jordan Henderson bids farewell, confirms Al-Ettifaq move.

After an illustrious 12-year stint with Liverpool, Jordan Henderson has officially announced his departure from the club, paving the way for a probable move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Ettifaq.

The 33-year-old midfielder is expected to join the Saudi Pro League in a deal valued at £12 million, with additional add-ons included.

Taking to his Instagram account, Henderson expressed his gratitude to the club's fans, stating, "Just know, I will always be a Red, until the day I die." As Liverpool's captain, he played a pivotal role in leading the team to their first Premier League title in 30 years during the 2020 season.

Throughout his tenure on Merseyside, the England international achieved an impressive haul of trophies, including the Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

Reuniting with former Liverpool captain and teammate Steven Gerrard, who is now managing Al-Ettifaq, Henderson embarks on a new chapter in his football career. In June 2011, he made the move from Sunderland to Liverpool for a transfer fee of £20 million, leaving an indelible mark on the club's history with 492 appearances, 33 goals, and 57 assists.

In an emotionally charged video filmed at Anfield, Henderson shared his sentiments about departing the club he holds close to his heart. He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to captain Liverpool, emphasising the collective nature of the club's success. Despite facing challenges along the way, he fondly recalled the unforgettable moments and the unyielding support of the fans that shaped his time at Liverpool.

Among his most cherished memories was the Champions League final in Madrid in 2019, where Liverpool triumphed over Tottenham, securing their sixth trophy in the competition. Henderson described it as his "favourite night," and the subsequent parade around the city left him speechless with the overwhelming support of the fans.

The departure of Henderson marks the end of an era at Liverpool, leaving a profound impact on the club's legacy. As his move to Al-Ettifaq nears completion, Liverpool readies itself for two pre-season fixtures in Singapore, facing Leicester City on July 30 and Bayern Munich on August 2.